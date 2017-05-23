Minnesota Woman Arrested After Spraying Wendy’s Employee With Mace Over Stale Fries

HelloBeautiful Staff

A Minnesota woman faces jail time after a dispute over fries turned vicious.

A #Minnesota woman is accused of spraying fast-food employees with Mace over stale french fries. https://t.co/JOm78x4b2d pic.twitter.com/st7MLB8EcC — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) May 22, 2017

Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25, is accused of spraying Mace through the drive-thru window at a Coon Rapids Wendy’s on May 18, according to a complaint obtained by KSTP.

The incident escalated after Dixson allegedly drove up to the drive-thru window, ordered her food and requested fresh french fries.

Witnesses say Dixson became irate once she reached the drive-thru window and began arguing with Wendy’s staff. An employee reportedly threw a soda at her after Dixson tried reaching through the window. The police report says Dixson reached back into her car for a can of Mace and sprayed it through the window.

One employee was hit directly in the face, while two others say they were hit as well.

Dixson faces a felony charge of using tear gas to immobilize-not while protecting self/property, according to the complaint. If found guilty she faces up to five years in prison and/or fines ranging from $3,0000-$10,000.

SOURCE: KSTP

RELATED LINKS:

La Bella Vita: Michelle Obama Looks Flawless In Italy

22 Dead After Terrorist Attack At Ariana Grande Concert At Britain’s Manchester Arena

#BlackLivesMatter: Ohio Grand Jury Finds Police Shooting of 13-Year-Old Tyre King ‘Justified’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: