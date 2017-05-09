Confederate Flag Apparel Debate In Orange Co. Schools

Orange County schools are seeing more displays of the Confederate flag on school grounds from apparel to decals on vehicles.

Orange County school board members met yesterday with parents to talk about their concerns and many parents and students say they don’t feel safe on campuses across the county because so many students are showing up wearing or displaying Confederate-themed clothing.

Here are some comments for and against the display:

AGAINST: “When I drove onto the grounds, I swear it felt like the 1950s,” said Robin McEllison during the public comment period. “Police everywhere, Confederate flags flying proudly, being held by white men. I had to ask myself ‘where are the dogs and the water hoses?’ ”

FOR: “This is not brutality. This is about taking me away from your union,” he said. “This is not about killing you and killing you. This is about x’ing me out of your union.”

AGAINST: “It’s intimidating and it insinuates that you hate black people,” she countered. “I don’t care if you carry the flag, it doesn’t bother me in the least. You have a right to believe what you want to believe in. What you don’t have a right to do is intimidate and make other people fearful of it.”

FOR: “Today for almost southerners, the flag represents the honor and bravery of our ancestors. Nothing more and nothing less,” Ward said.

Source: ABC11

