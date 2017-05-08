Health
Easy Dinner Ideas… 13-30 Minute Meals

If you are a working mom (or dad), this may help you after a long day of work and you still have to come home and feed the kids.

Fast food is usually the easy option but not the healthy one… so here are some quick ideas from Essence Mag.

In a time-crunch for dinner tonight? These 30-minute recipes will give you the delicious meals you deserve with the time saving practice you need!

Chicken and Snap Peas

Crispy Southwest Wrap

One Pan Pork Chops with Apples and Onions

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

One Pan Beef Penne

Thai Cashew Chicken

Shrimp-and-Herb Risotto

Broccoli Alfredo Tortellini

Indian-Spiced Veggie Burgers

Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham

Greek Chicken Kabobs With Tzatziki Sauce

Cilantro Lime Chicken With Avocado Salsa

Baked Shrimp With Tomato and Feta

Go to Essence Magazine for these recipes.

