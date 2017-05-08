Easy Dinner Ideas… 13-30 Minute Meals

If you are a working mom (or dad), this may help you after a long day of work and you still have to come home and feed the kids.
Fast food is usually the easy option but not the healthy one… so here are some quick ideas from Essence Mag.
In a time-crunch for dinner tonight? These 30-minute recipes will give you the delicious meals you deserve with the time saving practice you need!
Chicken and Snap Peas
Crispy Southwest Wrap
One Pan Pork Chops with Apples and Onions
Mini Chicken Pot Pies
One Pan Beef Penne
Thai Cashew Chicken
Shrimp-and-Herb Risotto
Broccoli Alfredo Tortellini
Indian-Spiced Veggie Burgers
Angel-Hair Pasta with Crab and Country Ham
Greek Chicken Kabobs With Tzatziki Sauce
Cilantro Lime Chicken With Avocado Salsa
Baked Shrimp With Tomato and Feta
Go to Essence Magazine for these recipes.
