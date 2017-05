[Interview] KJ Scriven Talks New Project And Performance

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NC native KJ Scriven talked to Melissa about his new project and single “Chasing The Wind”, his ministry and his performance tonight with One Love Ministries/John Fitzpatrick Ministries at Hope Community Church – 1000 Perimeter Park Drive in Morrisville.

Check out the interview:

WE 2017 Breakfast: Red Carpet [PHOTOS]

