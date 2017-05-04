Music
Martha Munizzi Kicks Off New Music

Melissa Wade
Gospel Dream Concert at the Indiana Convention Center - August 24, 2006

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Martha Munizzi known for her hits like Glorious, When He Came, and Because of Who You Are (writer), has kicked off her latest chapter in music. Martha released dual digital singles “He Has Won” and “Fearless”.

 

Here’s what Martha Munizzi says:

I believe that this record is an extension of some of the miraculous things that God has been doing in my life over the last few years. He has literally pushed me out of my comfort zone into greater realms of faith. As a result, the songs on this project are songs that speak only of what I believe to be true. ‘Fearless’ is a warfare anthem that is a call to action for believers who have been tested and are battle ready. It’s for those of us who know when they let out a shout of praise that they will find the courage to believe that God will intervene on their behalf.

Martha Munizzi – Fearless

