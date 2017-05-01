Entertainment News
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee Are Co-Parenting

Jesse Williams and his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee are reportedly co-parenting despite their impending divorce.

According to TMZ, Jesse and Aryn have been separated for months while maintaining constant communication. The Grey’s Anatomy star allegedly moved out their family home weeks ago.

Jesse recently filming a video game in Paris where he was seen with Minka Kelly. Some fans are speculating around their relationship, but sources claim it’s strictly platonic.

