Man Shoots Pool Party Goers At San Diego Complex

Police in San Diego reported that 49 yr old Peter Selis opened fire at a pool party in San Diego on Sunday evening, killing a woman and injuring six other people.
Police Chief reported that Selis shot all seven at a pool area at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments around 6 p.m. before police officers fatally shot him.
Some of the injured were in critical condition late Sunday night, she said.
A motive is still unclear, but some are speculating whether the shooting was racially motivated since most of the victims were black.
