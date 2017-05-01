Man Shoots Pool Party Goers At San Diego Complex

Police in San Diego reported that 49 yr old Peter Selis opened fire at a pool party in San Diego on Sunday evening, killing a woman and injuring six other people.

Police Chief reported that Selis shot all seven at a pool area at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments around 6 p.m. before police officers fatally shot him.

Some of the injured were in critical condition late Sunday night, she said.

A motive is still unclear, but some are speculating whether the shooting was racially motivated since most of the victims were black.

