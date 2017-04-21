Who is Glennis Grace? The Woman Who Stole Whitney Houston’s Voice

2 reads Leave a comment
Meet Glennis Grace. Apparently, she’s from the Netherlands and stole Whitney Houston’s voice.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For the Latest Entertainment News: Follow @TheLightNC
Latest…
- ECU Responds To Negative Feedback From Trump Rally
- Anthony Brown Shows Off Dance Skills, Le’Andria Johnson Shares Testimony & More During Get Up! Mornings’ 3rd Anniversary Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- BeBe Winans Honored With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
comments – add yours