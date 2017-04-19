Boy Bye…Literally: Bill O’Reilly Ousted From Fox News

Fox News has finally decided to fire one of their conservative (racist, sexist, xenophobic and homophobic) anchors Bill O’Reilly, weeks after The New York Times reported that the network and O’Reilly had paid $13 million to women for sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him. Just recently, a Black woman who worked at Fox in 2008 said that the 67-year-old often referred to her as “hot chocolate” and leered at her in the office.

Yeah, he’s that kind of guy.

According to the Times, O’Reilly’s “abrupt and embarrassing ouster ends his two-decade reign as one of the most popular and influential commentators in television.” In a statement Fox News’s parent company 21st Century Fox issued, they said that “after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.”

Meanwhile, Auntie Maxine is somewhere like this:

O’Reilly, who denied any wrongdoing, said that he was “tremendously disheartening that [he and Fox News had to] part ways due to completely unfounded claims.”

“But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today. I will always look back on my time at Fox with great pride in the unprecedented success we achieved and with my deepest gratitude to all my dedicated viewers. I wish only the best for Fox News Channel,” he said in a statement.

(FYI: Did you did or you not pay settlement money bruh?)

But only in the hypocritical and entitled land of Fox News, can you have such serious accusations launched against you, get let go from your job and still get praised by your former employer on your way out the door. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox News chiefs Rupert, Lachlan, and James Murdoch apparently sent a memo to the network’s staff praising O’Reilly’s ratings legacy.

“By ratings standards, Bill O’Reilly is one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news. In fact, his success by any measure is indisputable. Fox News has demonstrated again and again the strength of its talent bench. We have full confidence the network will continue to be a powerhouse in cable news.”

While O’Reilly fans were crying on Twitter thanking him for his “service” and “hard-work,” the rest of social media rejoiced with jokes and hard-truths:

Bill O'REILLY FIRED?

Black TWITTER: pic.twitter.com/6eWJxXIdR6 — Yea Girl thats Still (@isthatmrfantas1) April 19, 2017

Twitter finds out Bill O'Reilly got fired. pic.twitter.com/QUwbVWBRtb — (((Baba Adeptus))) (@adept2u) April 19, 2017

BYE chump.

Weak sauce Bill O'reilly been out here sellin' that hard white for far too long on fox news. #OneBattleAmongMany #BackToWork pic.twitter.com/yFc4ZUIF0A — jesse Williams. (@iJesseWilliams) April 19, 2017

The courageous women who were victims of Bill O'Reilly did this. They risked their lives and careers coming forward. https://t.co/w7cvlQ1MWt — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) April 19, 2017

Roger Ailes resigns.

Milo Y. is over.@TomiLahren gets fired.

Bill O'Reilly is GONE.

We're coming for you, @realDonaldTrump. — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) April 19, 2017

How Tomi Lahren and Bill O'Reilly must look chilling in the Kicked Off My Own Show club pic.twitter.com/3sxsLnLrzL — kt👑 (@KatieKummet) April 19, 2017

Bill O'Reilly did so much to destroy American journalism that it's hard to remember what it even looked like before he came along. — Jonathan M. Katz (@KatzOnEarth) April 19, 2017

RIP Fox News Channel anchor Bill O'Reilly. Gross but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/rli7A89vJG — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 19, 2017

People like Bill O'Reilly have the blood of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner & others on his hands, for normalizing racial executions — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 19, 2017

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox. It's ironic Right Wingers suddenly give a shit about that considering they voted a sexual predator into the WH. — Sarah (@sarahbuya4) April 19, 2017

They also called out the hypocrisy of what took Fox News so long to get rid of O’Reilly given his problematic past:

Bill O'Reilly wasn't fired for being racist or sexist. He was fired because he was making white capitalists lose their money. — Brotha B (@BlakeDontCrack) April 19, 2017

Bill O'Reilly was on Fox for decades making bank while harassing countless women. Now he gets a multi-million buyout. WTF? — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) April 19, 2017

Fox would have kept Bill O'Reilly in employment if the public never found out about the scandals. They have no ethical standards. — Aaron Vallely (@Vallmeister) April 19, 2017

what fox news DIDN'T fire bill o'reilly for https://t.co/XjMdU574aq pic.twitter.com/IcUuG3mSn6 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 19, 2017

https://twitter.com/KieseLaymon/status/854767446514954240

Fox News aided, enabled and covered for Bill O'Reilly's alleged sexual harassment of female employees FOR YEARS. Why mess with good ratings? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 19, 2017

And in the end, there’s this sad reality:

Bill O'Reilly harmed people with impunity for decades. He is racist and sexist. He's rich AF. He'll get another job. Just saying… — #FreeBresha (@prisonculture) April 19, 2017

O’Reilly will be succeeded in the 8 p.m. Eastern slot by Tucker Carlson, an equally nauseating and problematic human being.

SOURCE: The New York Times; The Hollywood Reported; Entertainment Weekly

