Trina Is Showing Us She’s Still Da Baddest B*tch While Wearing Gucci

Miami rapper Trina recently shared a pic of her looking flawless in Gucci, reminding us that she is still holding it down nearly two decades later since she first came on the music scene.
The “Diamond Princess” is wearing a cowgirl inspired white top, accented with ruffles in a “v” design on the front of her chest. The top came with leisure style black pants accented with red and white stripes and small bow ties down the front of the pants that showed off Trina’s melanin. Her hair is parted down the middle giving two sides of wavy dark curls that goes perfectly with her outfit.
Trina is celebrating nearly two decades of being Miami’s Diamond Princess as her first album “Da Baddest B#tch” debuted in 1999. Since that time, she’s coined some of hip hop’s signature coin phases and collaborated with some of the biggest names to include Lil’ Wayne, Rick Ross and Gucci Mane.
What do you think of Trina’s outfit? Is she still “da baddest?”
DON’T MISS:
It’s All Gucci: Which Way Do You Like How Tamar Styled This Vintage Gucci Belt?
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game
PRESS PLAY: Miami’s Leading Ladies Teenear & Trina Join Forces On The ‘Streetlights’ Remix
TREND REPORT: 7 Trends For Spring Summer 2017 From Black Designers At NYFW
TREND REPORT: 7 Trends For Spring Summer 2017 From Black Designers At NYFW
1. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 1 of 27
2. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 2 of 27
3. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. NATURALLY NEUTRALSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. LA LA ANTHONY, SERENA WILLIAMS, CIARASource:Getty 5 of 27
6. GO GRAYSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. GO GRAYSource:LaQuan Smith SS17 7 of 27
8. GO GRAYSource:LaQuan Smith SS17 8 of 27
9. GO GRAYSource:Hello Beautiful 9 of 27
10. STRIPESSource:Hello Beautiful 10 of 27
11. STRIPESSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. STRIPESSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. STRIPESSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. STRIPESSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 15 of 27
16. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 16 of 27
17. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 17 of 27
18. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 18 of 27
19. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Hello Beautiful 19 of 27
20. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 20 of 27
21. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:Getty 21 of 27
22. SHEER CONFIDENCESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 22 of 27
23. IN MY WHITE TEESource:Getty 23 of 27
24. IN MY WHITE TEESource:Getty 24 of 27
25. IN MY WHITE TEESource:LaQuan Smith SS17 25 of 27
26. FLOURISH WITH FLORALSSource:Getty 26 of 27
27. FLOURISH IN FLORALSSource:Hello Beautiful 27 of 27
Trina Is Showing Us She’s Still Da Baddest B*tch While Wearing Gucci was originally published on hellobeautiful.com