CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Federal Judge Rules Trump May Have Provoked Violence At Campaign Rally

Judge David J. Hale says “Trump's direction to 'get 'em out of here' advocated the use of force.”

0 reads
Leave a comment

A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s defense against a lawsuit that claims he provoked violence against protesters at one of his rallies. According to NBC News, on Friday Judge David J. Hale denied the president’s free speech defense and ruled that the suit against Trump, his supporters and his campaign can move forward.

From NBC News:

Hale found ample facts supporting allegations that the protesters’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of Trump’s actions, and noted that the Supreme Court has ruled out constitutional protections for speech that incites violence.

“It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force,” the judge wrote. “It was an order, an instruction, a command.”

Plaintiffs Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah and Henry Brousseau allege that they were physically attacked by several members of the audience, including Matthew Heimbach, Alvin Bamberger and an unnamed defendant they have yet to be able to identify.

The judge also decided not to dismiss the allegations that Nwanguma, a Black woman, was taunted with racial and sexist slurs during the event, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, defense lawyers argue that their clients can’t be held accountable because the protesters should have been aware of the risk they were taking by demonstrating at the rally.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video

Don Cheadle Alleges Donald Trump Used N-Word

Federal Judge Rules Trump May Have Provoked Violence At Campaign Rally was originally published on newsone.com

discrimination , Donald Trump , Judge David J. Hale , Louisville , President Trump , racism , Trump Rally

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 day ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 7 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 7 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close