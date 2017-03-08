Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 03.08.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recites the scripture that says, “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” The bible encourages us to study, to inform ourselves; to read. Based off of that, Erica urges us to keep reading, and to encourage reading in our households.

It goes beyond reading articles about pop culture online and in magazines- you have to read books! Check out the exclusive video to hear more of this message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Faith Walking: I Said Yes, God Said No [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Be Religious, Have A Relationship With God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Trust Your Feelings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

49 photos Launch gallery

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth. Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly readtripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Books , children , faith walking , parents , read , reading , Video

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 7 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close