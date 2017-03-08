Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recites the scripture that says, “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” The bible encourages us to study, to inform ourselves; to read. Based off of that, Erica urges us to keep reading, and to encourage reading in our households.
It goes beyond reading articles about pop culture online and in magazines- you have to read books! Check out the exclusive video to hear more of this message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata ShakurSource: 1 of 49
2. “Moonwalk” by Michael JacksonSource: 2 of 49
3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni MorrisonSource: 3 of 49
4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im AkbarSource: 4 of 49
5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister SouljahSource: 5 of 49
6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack ObamaSource: 6 of 49
7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson WhiteheadSource: 7 of 49
8. “Monster” by Walter Dean MyersSource: 8 of 49
9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua AchebeSource: 9 of 49
10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale HurstonSource: 10 of 49
11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan MorganSource: 11 of 49
12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex HaleySource: 12 of 49
13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph EllisonSource: 13 of 49
14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla VanzantSource: 14 of 49
15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni MorrisonSource: 15 of 49
16. “The Color Purple” by Alice WalkerSource: 16 of 49
17. “Blues People” by Amiri BarakaSource: 17 of 49
18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis GrahamSource: 18 of 49
19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-CanninoSource: 19 of 49
20. “What is the What” by Dave EggersSource: 20 of 49
21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooksSource: 21 of 49
22. “Soledad Brother” by George JacksonSource: 22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot DiazSource: 23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim CollinsSource: 24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth GodinSource: 25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri ThomasSource: 26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar TyreeSource: 27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette GreeneSource: 28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine HansberrySource: 29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard ZinnSource: 30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya AngelouSource: 31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles DavisSource: 32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn HarrisSource: 33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark MathabaneSource: 34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia ButlerSource: 35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya AngelouSource: 36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude BrownSource: 37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. WoodsenSource: 38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James BaldwinSource: 39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony BrowderSource: 40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival EverettSource: 41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm GladwellSource: 42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert KiyosakiSource: 43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex HaleySource: 44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni MorrisonSource: 45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo CoelhoSource: 46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon FlakeSource: 47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon NorthupSource: 48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore CampbellSource: 49 of 49
