Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell recites the scripture that says, “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” The bible encourages us to study, to inform ourselves; to read. Based off of that, Erica urges us to keep reading, and to encourage reading in our households.

It goes beyond reading articles about pop culture online and in magazines- you have to read books! Check out the exclusive video to hear more of this message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur Source: 1 of 49 2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson Source: 2 of 49 3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison Source: 3 of 49 4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar Source: 4 of 49 5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah Source: 5 of 49 6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama Source: 6 of 49 7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead Source: 7 of 49 8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers Source: 8 of 49 9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe Source: 9 of 49 10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston Source: 10 of 49 11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan Source: 11 of 49 12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley Source: 12 of 49 13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison Source: 13 of 49 14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant Source: 14 of 49 15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison Source: 15 of 49 16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker Source: 16 of 49 17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka Source: 17 of 49 18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham Source: 18 of 49 19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino Source: 19 of 49 20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers Source: 20 of 49 21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks Source: 21 of 49 22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson Source: 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz Source: 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins Source: 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin Source: 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas Source: 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree Source: 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene Source: 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry Source: 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn Source: 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou Source: 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis Source: 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris Source: 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane Source: 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler Source: 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou Source: 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown Source: 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen Source: 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin Source: 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder Source: 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett Source: 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell Source: 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki Source: 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley Source: 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison Source: 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho Source: 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake Source: 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup Source: 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell Source: 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth. Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly readtripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

Faith Walking: Read! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com