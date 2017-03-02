Retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson was confirmed by the Senate Thursday to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, The New York Times reports.

The Senate voted 58-41 to confirm Carson, who has no experience working in urban housing, planning, or development. He will now oversee a government agency with a $47 billion budget that is directly linked 4.5 million households.

Critics worry that Carson’s “pull yourselves up by the bootstrap,” mentality and his messaging promoting less government interference, could have a crippling effect on an agency tasked with creating access to affordable housing for people of color.

Moments after Carson’s confirmation was made public, Press Secretary Sean Spicer mistakenly tweeted President Trump‘s name, instead of Carson’s, in a tweet.

Why did @SeanSpicer delete this? It's the first good idea of the entire Trump Administration! (H/T @rickjnewman) pic.twitter.com/RghhWFDYAQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 2, 2017

Spicer quickly corrected himself by deleting the tweet but it was too little, too late.

Today in Sean Spicer Is Bad At His Job pic.twitter.com/EyAzPLqybI — delrayser (@delrayser) March 2, 2017

SOURCE: The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Is Just One Step Away From Leading HUD

Ben Carson Envisions Ending What He Calls Long-Term Dependence On Government Assistance

10 Black Trump Supporters 9 photos Launch gallery 10 Black Trump Supporters 1. Ben Carson Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Herschel Walker Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Omarosa Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Dennis Rodman Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Stacey Dash Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Mike Tyson Source:Getty 6 of 9 7. Terrell Owens Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Azealia Banks Source:Getty 8 of 9 9. Latrell Sprewell Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters 10 Black Trump Supporters

Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary was originally published on newsone.com