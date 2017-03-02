CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary

After Carson was named HUD Secretary, Sean Spicer tweeted out the wrong name, so there's also that.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson was confirmed by the Senate Thursday to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, The New York Times reports.

The Senate voted 58-41 to confirm Carson, who has no experience working in urban housing, planning, or development. He will now oversee a government agency with a $47 billion budget that is directly linked 4.5 million households.

Critics worry that Carson’s “pull yourselves up by the bootstrap,” mentality and his messaging promoting less government interference, could have a crippling effect on an agency tasked with creating access to affordable housing for people of color.

Moments after Carson’s confirmation was made public, Press Secretary Sean Spicer mistakenly tweeted President Trump‘s name, instead of Carson’s, in a tweet.

Spicer quickly corrected himself by deleting the tweet but it was too little, too late.

SOURCE: The New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Is Just One Step Away From Leading HUD

Ben Carson Envisions Ending What He Calls Long-Term Dependence On Government Assistance

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

10 Black Trump Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

Ben Carson Confirmed As HUD Secretary was originally published on newsone.com

Ben Carson , Department of Housing and Urban Development , HUD , President Donald Trump , Sean Spicer , Senate Confirmations

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 week ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close