CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Over-Staying Guests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF notes that even though Thanksgiving is over, many of us might still have relatives staying in our houses. GRIFF explains that he loves having company, but not when it lasts a bit too long.

Often, when the holiday excitement wears off and a work week begins, the house can start to feel a little smaller when the guests are sticking around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Grace On Black Friday [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bootleggers Are Busy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

 

 

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Over-Staying Guests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Christmas , Easter , family , GRIFF'S prayer , guests , holiday , in-laws , new years , thanksgiving

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 21 hours ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close