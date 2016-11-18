CLOSE
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays

Vickie L Evans Cassandra O'Neil and Christian Darby

When you see a homeless person what is your immediate reaction? When you’re at a stop light, overpass or leaving a grocery store and a disheveled person in need asks for money or food do you ignore the person, provide a small amount of change or perhaps hurry to get away? These are provocative questions that are addressed in the Christmas stage play, ‘The Gift’ produced and directed by Playwright Vickie L. Evans.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Vickie Evans and two of her cast members, Bi-Lingual International Recording Artist and Worship Pastor, Casssandra O’Neil and 18 year old songstress, Christian Darby.

 

 

