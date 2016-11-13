IWalkWithNatasha: 300 People Escort Black Student Around Campus After She Was Racially Harassed

It’s undeniable that the countless racial attacks spurring across the county since Donald Trump was elected is extremely disheartening, but this college’s response to hatred will give you a little bit of hope.

Nearly 300 people showed up to escort Baylor University student Natasha Nkhama to class on Friday after she reported being pushed and called the N-word while walking on campus, Mashable reported.

In a video posted by her friend Jaileene Maite, Nkhama described what happened at her Texas college on Wednesday:

this is my friend Natasha, and this happened today 11/9 at @Baylor. pic.twitter.com/bm64xyc9LZ — Jaileene Maite (@ijaileene) November 9, 2016

“On my way to class, this guy went out of his way to bump into me and … shove me off the sidewalk,” she said. “He said ‘no n—-s allowed on the sidewalk.’ And I was just shocked. Like, I had no words.“

Nkhama added that her attacker was later confronted by a nearby student, and said that he harassed the Black student because he was “just trying to make America great again.“

“So if you voted for Donald Trump, I hope you understand what that means from someone else’s point of view,” the 19-year-old concluded in her viral video.

Days later, students and faculty supported her with the hashtag #IWalkWithNatasha and hundreds showed up to escort the teenager around campus. As the crowd proceeded down the streets, they held signs and sang songs including “Amazing Grace.”

Crowd is dispersing at @Baylor

Here's a shot from Rod Aydelotte from up high of #iwalkwithnatasha pic.twitter.com/ELzRSS9oND — Cassie L. Smith (@SmithCassie) November 11, 2016

It was great to be part of such a caring community with Natasha today. #IWalkWithNatasha pic.twitter.com/91QcwuUJo9 — BU StudentActivities (@BaylorSA) November 11, 2016

That line just keeps going. pic.twitter.com/t6UYjQosT3 — Cassie L. Smith (@SmithCassie) November 11, 2016

Nkhama had no idea that anyone would be waiting for after class on Friday, the Waco Tribune noted. When she saw the crowd cheering her on, she broke down in tears.

“I just wanted to thank everyone for being here, and I want everyone who sees this to know that Baylor is a campus of love” she said.

“And Baylor is a campus who watches out for each other. And that one person is not a reflection of us, they’re a reflection of themselves. We look out for each other out here. And I want everyone to just continue to not allow things like that on our campus… because not on our campus.”

#IWalkWithNatasha thank you for everyone who came and walked with my friend! Tash thank you for bringing everyone together @melanin_medicin pic.twitter.com/rYWYYkMfnR — Stephanie Efemena (@efemena) November 11, 2016

She also had gracious words for her attacker.

“To the gentleman who said those words, I’m praying for you and I love you… And everyone here loves you, and we just want to see the world be a better place,” Nkhama said.

Kellee Terrell Posted November 13, 2016

