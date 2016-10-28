CLOSE
National
Is Donald Trump Sincere About Helping Black People?

On the campaign trail, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claims to want to be the best solution for black people.

Donald Trump portrays all black people as residents of the inner city living in fear and squalor. Or he has them forcibly removed his rallies.

Yet, on Wednesday he said at Spirit Square “Here is the promise I make to you whether you vote for me or not: I will be your greatest champion,” he said in The Charlotte Observer.

He went on to say, according to the Observer that with him as president every poor African-American will be able to walk down the street and not be scared.

“Safety is a civil right. The problem is not the presence of police but the absence of police. … We must work with our police, not against them,” Trump said at Spirit Square, according to the Observer.

It’s an odd message to deliver considering that latest spate of fatal police shootings of unarmed Black men.

Is Donald Trump Sincere About Helping Black People? was originally published on my927charlotte.com

