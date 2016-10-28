CLOSE
Hopes of Healing in the wake of Deadly Police Shooting

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles

Mayor Pro Tem, Vi Lyles is serious about improving community/police relations in the wake of a deadly police shooting that claimed the life of Keith Lamont Scott. After days of protest and unrest in the Queen City several weeks ago, Lyles went to work on a seven-part plan to help restore trust with the community. The plan, which was recently adopted by the City Council, includes creating community advisory groups as well as a more thorough review of the current Citizens Review Board. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles about her seven-part plan and efforts to help the city heal.

 

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”KnyEPgygnjoI” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

 

