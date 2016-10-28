Discounted Lamplighter Awards Tickets On-Sale Today Only!

It’s been a long journey since Hurricane Matthew devastated our community. While destruction stretched to the hinterlands of our towns, we’ve remained strong for one another. Neighbors have banned together to provide food, shelter, and clothing. Strangers became friends while helping families rebuild their homes and subsequently their lives.

In honor of the community that we love The Light 103.9 invites those affected by Hurricane Matthew to an uplifting, entertaining, and inspirational experience, the Lamplighter Awards!

We are having a one-day Lamplighter Awards show sales blitz! Today (Oct. 28) we have reduced the ticket price in selected seating sections of Memorial Auditorium at The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in an effort to extend an invitation to the survivors and volunteers of Hurricane Matthew. The keyword for the sale is “Light.”

Take advantage of this special discount and join us at 7PM on Nov. 5, 2016 for a night honoring individuals and organizations that are lighting the path for others through their volunteerism and community service.

There will be special performances by Jekalyn Carr, Tasha Cobbs, Anthony Brown, Damon Little, Todd Dulaney, Micah Stampley, Wess Morgan, and Doug Williams!

The Lamplighter Award Show is a semi-formal event. Tickets are available at the Duke Energy Center box office, all Ticketmaster locations, and at and at ticketmaster.com.

CLICK HERE and get your tickets now!

Do something special for Hurricane Matthew survivors or volunteers. Get your discounted Lamplighter Awards tickets today!

