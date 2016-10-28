CLOSE
Homepage Lead
HomeHomepage Lead

Discounted Lamplighter Awards Tickets On-Sale Today Only!

0 reads
Leave a comment
lamplighters header

Source: ione / iOne

It’s been a long journey since Hurricane Matthew devastated our community. While destruction stretched to the hinterlands of our towns, we’ve remained strong for one another. Neighbors have banned together to provide food, shelter, and clothing. Strangers became friends while helping families rebuild their homes and subsequently their lives.

In honor of the community that we love The Light 103.9 invites those affected by Hurricane Matthew to an uplifting, entertaining, and inspirational experience, the Lamplighter Awards!

We are having a one-day Lamplighter Awards show sales blitz! Today (Oct. 28) we have reduced the ticket price in selected seating sections of Memorial Auditorium at The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in an effort to extend an invitation to the survivors and volunteers of Hurricane Matthew. The keyword for the sale is “Light.”

Take advantage of this special discount and join us at 7PM on Nov. 5, 2016 for a night honoring individuals and organizations that are lighting the path for others through their volunteerism and community service.

There will be special performances by Jekalyn Carr, Tasha Cobbs, Anthony Brown, Damon Little, Todd Dulaney, Micah StampleyWess Morgan, and Doug Williams!

The Lamplighter Award Show is a semi-formal event. Tickets are available at the Duke Energy Center box office, all Ticketmaster locations, and at and at ticketmaster.com.

CLICK HERE and get your tickets now!

Do something special for Hurricane Matthew survivors or volunteers. Get your discounted Lamplighter Awards tickets today!

lamplighters - james fortune

Source: Lamplighters – Jekalyn Carr / iOne

lamplighters - tasha cobbs

Source: Lamplighters – Tasha Cobbs / iOne

lamplighters - damon little

Source: Lamplighters – Anthony Brown / iOne

lamplighters - damon little

Source: Lamplighters – Damon Little/ iOne

lamplighters - todd dulaney

Source: Lamplighters – Todd Dulaney / iOne

lamplighters - jekalyn carr

Source: Lamplighters – Micah Stampley / iOne

lamplighters - wes morgan

Source: Lamplighters – Wess Morgan / iOne

lamplighters - doug williams

Source: Lamplighters – Doug Williams / iOne

Presented by:

lighter awards

Sponsored by:

lighter awards

 

Lamplighter Awards

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close