Protestors Suing CMPD Over Tear Gas Use

Seven Charlotteans are suing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department over officers use of tear gas during the September riots after the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, according the Charlotte Observer. The plaintiffs filed the petition in federal court.

The plaintiffs want the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent police from using force against non-violent protestors, according to the Observer article.

The plaintiffs include leaders of Ashley Williams, an organizer of Charlotte Uprising.

“I never thought the police would attack civilians like this,” Williams, said Friday night in a statement announcing the lawsuit the Observer reported. “Rubber bullets, batons, smoke bombs, flashbangs — we’ve seen it all…”

The Observer also reported that the protest cost taxpayers $4.6 million, mostly in police overtime. That includes $122,000 in property damage to city-owned buildings such as the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the Convention Center, along with police equipment and vehicles. The Charlotte Area Transit System had $26,000 in property damage.

Details on how he died and the reasons for his death vary between the community, family and police. His death has sparked outrage in a city that is normally calm and peaceful in response to similar incidents.

