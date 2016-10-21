CLOSE
National
Angels in Disguise Continues Fight against Cancer

Angela Baker has fought and grappled with Cancer for over twelve years.  It’s a hard fought battle that has seen ups and downs.  Not deterred, Angela has mounted a robust campaign to help Cancer survivors and people recently diagnosed with Cancer.  Through Angela’s ‘Angels in Disquise’  non-profit organization, she’s assisting people with Cancer to change their lifestyle for the battles ahead. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Angela about her organization’s efforts.  Ron also talks with Barjohn Lee, Founder and President of ‘I Am Solid She, Inc. about the upcoming, ‘Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention on Saturday, October 9th.

 

 

 

