Join The Light As We Help Our Family In Eastern Carolina!

Join The Light as we ban together to help our eastern Carolina neighbors. Rescue operations are underway around the state. Organizations like the Salvation Army, The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, and Baptists on Mission are on the ground floor working diligently to help with the relief efforts.

There are several volunteer opportunities still available. Click Here to sign up. If you are in need of help, below are several good resources for food and donations:

Radio One Raleigh has secured a partnership with Wal-Mart to collect items for the residents in Rocky Mount. All collected items will be donated to The Impact Center located 821 Word Plaza, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Radio One Raleigh along with the Impact Center will setup a temporary relief location at Rocky Mount Toyota this Thursday, October 20th from 10am – 2pm.

Other Locations and Dates Include…

Wal-Mart – Brier Creek, 10050 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617 Time: 3:00pm – 5:00pm (Monday – Wednesday, October 17 – 19, 2016)

Wal-Mart – Triangle Town Center, 8000 Town Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616 Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm (Tuesday – Wednesday, October 18 – 19, 2016)

Items Needed Include: Lotion, Soap, Wash Cloths, Towels, Socks, Undergarments, Cleaning supplies (gloves, brooms, mop, bucket, etc.,), Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Comb/brush, Blankets, Sheets, Deodorant, Non-perishable food items, Razors, Paper towels, Toilet tissue, Washing detergent, Diapers, Baby Formula/Food, Coloring books and learning games for kids, Checks can be made payable to: The Impact Center

The Impact Center – Is hosting an “Emergency Day Center” daily from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm. The Center will provide social service delivery, counseling, spiritual support, hot meals, showers, recreation and a place for rest for any individual or family who has been displaced by the storm. Individuals will also be provided free WIFI access, computer usage and telephone use to contact family members, employers, or conduct other needed business. For more information or to get involved, please contact Trishonda Roberson at 252-316-8314 or by email at trishonda.roberson@wordtab.net. (World Tabernacle Church)

Fayetteville– NC Feeding Unit 2 is set up and providing meals from Cedar Falls Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC. They are providing food on-site and sending food out. Food is also being transported to about 8 Baptist Church sites to serve people in other affected communities. (Baptists on Mission)

Lumberton– NC Manna 1 has been set up at Hyde Park Baptist Church, Lumberton, NC. They are currently serving meals. Clean-up/recovery will later be a part of this site operation as well. (Baptists on Mission)

Kinston– NC Unit 3 is serving meals at Kinston, First Baptist.(Baptists on Mission)

Red Springs Mission Camp– is coordinating efforts in surrounding areas affected by flooding. Red Springs Mission Camp and Shelby Mission Camp will be receiving in-kind donations. (Baptists on Mission)

(Baptists on Mission)

Greenville– Arkansas Baptists are setting up at Oakmont Baptist Church in Greenville. They will begin serving lunch on Friday.(Baptists on Mission)

Rocky Mount– Virginia Baptists have set up at Englewood Baptist Church in Rocky Mount and is currently serving the community.(Baptists on Mission)

Whiteville– Missouri Baptists are setting up at Western Prong Baptist Church in Whiteville, and is currently serving.(Baptists on Mission)

