CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Gunman Kills New York Anti-Violence Activist In Miami

Lavon Walker, a husband and father of two, turned his life around and was committed to ending gun violence in his Brooklyn community.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A man who led an anti-violence crusade in New York City has become the victim of gun violence. The New York Daily News reports that a gunman fatally shot Lavon Walker on Sunday outside a Miami café.

The News described Walker, 30, as “a self-described drug dealer and thief during adolescence” who, in 2010, turned away from that destructive path and became a leader of Save Our Streets in his Brooklyn community.

According to the Miami Herald, investigators believe Walker was the unintended victim of bullets that targeted others. The married father of two was shot twice at 7 a.m. while standing on a sidewalk near the News Café on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

But an Uber driver, who said he witnessed the shooting, told WSVN he doubts that the shooting was random. He saw three men walk toward the café and the gunman point his weapon directly at Walker. The activist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On Facebook, Save Our Streets Brooklyn praised Walker, whom they affectionately called “Boo,” for his commitment to ending gun violence and mourned his loss:

“Since 2010 Lavon was out on the streets of his beloved Crown Heights working to end gun violence and participating in street interventions and mediations. To us in the office, he was our heart. He was always smiling, cracking jokes and keeping us honest. He saw the vision for a violence-free Brooklyn.”

SOURCE: New York Daily News, Miami Herald, WSVN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Teen Anti-Violence Advocate Shot By Stray Bullet

Anti-Violence Activist Matthew Williams Killed In Chicago Shooting

Gunman Kills New York Anti-Violence Activist In Miami was originally published on newsone.com

anti-violence activist , Gun Violence , Lavon Walker

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close