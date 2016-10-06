Red Carpet Rundown: Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell will be broadcasting her show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell LIVE from the Raleigh studios this Thursday and Friday! In honor of the first lady of morning radio dropping by, I’ve compiled a gallery of beautiful red carpet looks. A woman of integrity, Erica knows how to keep it classy and fun.

RELATED: 10 Mary Mary Songs That Will Make You Dance Like David!

Here are a few red carpet moments that are simply unforgettable:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: