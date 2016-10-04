0 reads Leave a comment
If you missed Michelle Obama’s speech in Charlotte, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite quotes.
“We need to do everything we can to help Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine to win this election.” – Michelle Obama
“Elections aren’t just about who votes. It’s about who doesn’t.”
“Experience matter, preparation matters, temperament matters. Hillary Clinton has it all.”
Hillary Clinton is tough. When she gets knocked down, she doesn’t complain, she doesn’t cry foul. She gets right back up, comes back stronger for the people who need her the most.”
ALSO TRENDING ON OLDSCHOOL1053.COM
The Most Memorable Moments From The Triumph Awards
Family Guy Spoofs Jay Z and Solange’s Elevator Fight [VIDEO]
Celebrities React To Michelle Obama’s Powerful DNC Speech
9 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities React To Michelle Obama’s Powerful DNC Speech
1. Lady Gaga shared her excitement.Source: 1 of 9
2. Piers Morgan is here for another term of FLOTUS.Source: 2 of 9
3. Jurnee Smollett got emotional.Source: 3 of 9
4. Well said, Larry King.Source: 4 of 9
5. Janelle Monae was here for her First Lady.Source: 5 of 9
6. Amber Riley was blown away.Source: 6 of 9
7. Lil Duval said it best.Source: 7 of 9
8. Arsenio Hall had jokes.Source: 8 of 9
Best Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech In Charlotte was originally published on my927charlotte.com
comments – add yours