CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Best Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech In Charlotte

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you missed Michelle Obama’s speech in Charlotte, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite quotes.

“We need to do everything we can to help Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine to win this election.” – Michelle Obama

“Elections aren’t just about who votes. It’s about who doesn’t.”

“Experience matter, preparation matters, temperament matters. Hillary Clinton has it all.”

Hillary Clinton is tough. When she gets knocked down, she doesn’t complain, she doesn’t cry foul. She gets right back up, comes back stronger for the people who need her the most.”

ALSO TRENDING ON OLDSCHOOL1053.COM

The Most Memorable Moments From The Triumph Awards

Family Guy Spoofs Jay Z and Solange’s Elevator Fight [VIDEO]

Celebrities React To Michelle Obama’s Powerful DNC Speech

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities React To Michelle Obama’s Powerful DNC Speech

Continue reading Celebrities React To Michelle Obama’s Powerful DNC Speech

Celebrities React To Michelle Obama’s Powerful DNC Speech

Best Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech In Charlotte was originally published on my927charlotte.com

Election 2016 , Hillary Clinton , Michelle Obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close