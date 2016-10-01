CLOSE
Update: CMPD To Release Remaining Footage In Keith Scott Shooting Next Week

Update:

On Twitter, CMPD says it will release the footage next week after Keith Lamont Scott’s family has had an opportunity to see the footage.

In a reversal that seemed inevitable, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney will release the remaining two hours of footage related to the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott.

Last week, the CMPD released about two minutes of the footage, but the Charlotte Observer reported earlier this week that an additional two hours of footage was not released.

CMPD lawyer Judy Empken told the Observer that the footage was “too violent” and “too graphic” to be released to the public or shown to the family. WSOC reported that the family requested in writing Friday afternoon that the video footage be released publicly.

Empken told the Observer that the other video shows only “police milling around about the scene and reveals nothing relevant to the shooting.”

At Monday’s City Council meeting, protestors called for the resignations of Putney and Mayor Jennifer Roberts. They all called for the release of the remaining footage.

