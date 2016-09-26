Rev. Barber Says Charlotte Protests Needed

North Carolina NAACP President Dr. William Barber is always on the front lines of injustice. This past week’s uprising in Charlotte is no difference. Barber has spent time in Charlotte working with the family of Keith Lamont Scott and local officials to determine exactly what is going on. Like many others, Barber says he believes the shooting was unwarranted and believes the protests in Charlotte are justified and needed to help secure justice.
Barber told Raleigh’s WRAL news:
We don’t know what happened. We are still unclear even with the tapes, so what we’re saying is we have to have now all of the information released,” Barber said. “Those are public documents; they belong to the citizens, our tax dollars paid for them. We have to have a full, thorough and impartial investigation.
Barber is standing with the family in asking for a federal investigation. He will join the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County NAACP and local clergy for the Unity Rally for Justice and Transparency Monday at 6 p.m. in Marshall Park in Charlotte.
I am going to be clear... Community, we need to protect our fearless. This is Taheshia Williams, she is the brave woman who has given the world her eye witness account of the killing of #KeithLamontScott. Her statements directly contradict those of the CMPD, so we know what that means. We have to look out for her and her family.They must be protected. I've obtained her permission.She isn't asking for help, but we must provide for her!
Photo Credit :: NAACP