GooGoo’s Fashion Tips: New Ways To Wear The Same Old Thing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

In this edition of Fashion Friday, GooGoo gives us tips on finding new ways to wear the same old thing! Celebrities are constantly spotted in fly new ensembles, and some people are always posting new outfits on social media, so the pressure not to repeat an outfit might get unbearable at times.

But in real life, people don’t have the luxury of wearing something new for everything. So Goo Goo provides some solid advice on how to remix your already existing wardrobe. Click on the audio player for more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

