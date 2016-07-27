GRIFF’s Prayer For An Empty Dollar Store [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

07.27.16
We already know how much GRIFF loves the dollar store. In today’s prayer, he asks for more ease in his dollar store shopping experience. He laments about going to the dollar store and finding that its packed with a lot of people, or even worse, a lot of kids.

He also specifically requests that the dollar store and everyone’s children in it are safe from kidnappers. Click on the audio player to hear this funny prayer in this exclusive audio clip of GRIFF’s Prayer from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

GRIFF’s Prayer For An Empty Dollar Store [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com

