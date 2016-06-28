CLOSE
Local
Home

Cary Among The 30 Safest Cities To Raise A Child

0 reads
Leave a comment
Map of USA with push pin, close-up

Source: Walter B. McKenzie / Getty

 

A recent study by SafeWise analyzed violent crime data from the most recent FBI Crime Report, along with sex offender populations, state graduation rates, and school rankings and came up with 30 of the sagest cities to raise your child.

Here’s who made the list:  Read more at SafeWise:

  1. Carmel, Indiana
  2. Fishers, Indiana
  3. Greenwich, Connecticut
  4. Irvine, Califormia
  5. Middletown Township, New Jersey
  6. Old Bridge Township, New Jersey
  7. Merrimack, New Hampshire
  8. Essex, Vermont
  9. Olathe, Kansas
  10. South Brunswick Township, New Jersey
  11. Newton, Massachusetts
  12. Fairfield, Connecticut
  13. Cary, North Carolina
  14. Manchester Township, New Jersey
  15. Monroe Township, New Jersey

Go to SafewWise.com for complete list.

 

cary , NC , Safest Cities To Raise A Child , SafeWise

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close