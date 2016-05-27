[Video] The Summit Episode 3: Donnie & Russ Discuss Their Most Interesting Interviews

Throughout their amazing careers both Donnie Simpson and Russ Parr have interview some of the biggest celebrities in the world. However, which one’s were the most interesting? Donnie and Russ discuss the celebs who’ve shocked and surprised them in episode three of “The Summit.”

Check out this amazing conversation between to the two D.C. legends over some of the great food at Ben’s Chili Bowl on U Street & see more of “The Summit” on MyMajicDC.Com brought to you by Capital City Mumbo Sauce.

