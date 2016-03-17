Living With Sickle Cell Disease: Shaniya’s Story

Hey it’s Melissa and I’m sickle cell trait, so this story and close to me, knowing this could have been me or you.

Diagnosed with sickle cell disease, Shaniya came to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital when she was 5 years old. Now 16, she strives to be a normal teenager, one not defined by her disease. Teens with this family of blood disorders, which includes sickle cell anemia, face challenges when transitioning from adolescent to adult care. St. Jude is working to reverse that trend with education, research, and partnerships with adult care facilities. Learn more at stjude.org/sickle-cell.

