“Encourage Me Moment” Infused in Faith

A Man praying holding a Holy Bible.

Source: Duncan Andison / Getty

 

Do you believe that God has equipped you with everything good to do his will?  Hebrews 13:21

Listen to the answer:

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”AKLWJDddd6K4″ player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

 

Join me weekdays for an encouraging word with my “Encourage Me Moments.”   Check out today’s Moment:

Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments

 

 

 

 

Encourage me moment , Hebrews 13:21

