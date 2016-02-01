Virginia Student Contracted Zika Virus

Although there are no reports of the Zika virus in North Carolina a student at the College of William and Mary has contracted the Zika virus while traveling in Central America over winter break.

Reports say the student is expected to make a full recovery and is experiencing no symptoms and that the virus is not a threat to anyone on campus.

Pregnant women are told to be cautious from this virus which is linked to birth defects causing children to be born with smaller heads.

Read more at ABC11.

Related Story: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Zika Virus

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: