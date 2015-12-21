CLOSE
Panthers Remain Undefeated After Win Over The Giants

Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The Carolina Panthers held off the New York Giants to win their 14th straight regular season football game 38 – 35. Panthers fan held their breath as they watched a 28-point lead vanish before their eyes. The Panthers dominated the first three quarters of the game despite the dirty play of Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

While watching the game, I like other Panders fans, tried to figure out why Beckham Jr. was taking cheap shots at Pro Bowl candidate cornerback Josh Norman. There was lots of talk about the matchup of the two players leading up to the game.

Norman has been shutting down some of the leagues top receivers and was hoping to do the same against Beckham Jr. The two players were going after each other during the whole game. At one point in the game it appeared as though Beckham Jr. was targeting Norman and thrust himself as a spear leading with his helmet and struck Norman in the head. Norman was not aware that the hit was coming and some how was able to survive the vicious hit.

The Giants went on to erase the 28 point Panthers lead and had the game tied late in the 4th quarter 35 – 35 on a Manning touchdown pass Beckham Jr. After the Giants scored quarterback Cam Newton lead the Panthers on a game winning drive with only a few seconds left in the game. Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano kicked a 43 yard field goal to win the game as time expired to keep the Panthers winning streak alive.

Fans are wondering why the game officials did not eject Beckham Jr. from the game and are anxiously waiting to hear an explanation from the NFL. In the win over the Giants Cam Newton made history by becoming the is the first player in NFL History to throw 5 touchdown passes and rush for 100 yards in a game.

 

