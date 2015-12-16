CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Mistrial Declared In William Porter Trial

0 reads
Leave a comment
Images From Baltimore: #FreddieGray
30 photos

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Officer William Porter.

Porter, 26, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.  Jurors were hung on all four charges against Porter, who was was the first officer to face charges in the death of Freddie Gray.

Porter was not a part of Gray’s initial arrest, but he’s being held responsible for breaching police department protocol.  Prosecutors that not following this protocol could have the difference between life and death for Gray.

ALSO SEE:

Jury Deliberates William Porter’s Fate In Freddie Gray Case, City Prepares For Protests

Baltimore Officer William Porter Takes Stand In Freddie Gray Case

“It Stops With Cops:” Activist Takes On Police With Anti-Brutality Campaign During Freddie Gray Trial

 

Baltimore , Freddie Gray , William Porter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 4 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close