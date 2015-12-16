Mistrial Declared In William Porter Trial

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of Officer William Porter.

Porter, 26, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office. Jurors were hung on all four charges against Porter, who was was the first officer to face charges in the death of Freddie Gray.

Porter was not a part of Gray’s initial arrest, but he’s being held responsible for breaching police department protocol. Prosecutors that not following this protocol could have the difference between life and death for Gray.

