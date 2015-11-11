Pastor Alan Lamar Patterson Breaks Down P.R.A.Y.E.R. [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Guest pastor Alan Lamar Patterson is in studio on a Meditation Monday! explains the concepts of prayer and meditation, what they mean to him and their individual functions in our lives.

Plus, he discusses the power of perspective, and the six principals he associates with powerful and effective prayer. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview!

