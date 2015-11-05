CLOSE
4 Artists Who Make Kirk Frankin’s “Losing My Religion” Extra Special [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kirk Franklin‘s new album, “Losing My Religion” set to drop very soon, is supposed to be the gospel singer’s most “intentional album yet.” Here are four artists whose guest appearances on the album will surely make it an extra special one. 

Click on the audio player to hear Lexi share the awesome details on that and much more in this edition of Inside Inspiration!

listen to "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 a.m. CST.

    4 Artists Who Make Kirk Frankin’s “Losing My Religion” Extra Special [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

