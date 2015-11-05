Your browser does not support iframes.

Kirk Franklin‘s new album, “Losing My Religion” set to drop very soon, is supposed to be the gospel singer’s most “intentional album yet.” Here are four artists whose guest appearances on the album will surely make it an extra special one.

Click on the audio player to hear Lexi share the awesome details on that and much more in this edition of Inside Inspiration!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Click here for more Inside Inspiration and listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 a.m. CST.

RELATED: Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: How Kirk Franklin Made History With “Wanna Be Happy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin On Overcoming The Fear Of Making New Music After A Hiatus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

4 Artists Who Make Kirk Frankin’s “Losing My Religion” Extra Special [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com