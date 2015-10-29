CLOSE
Hear It First: Jonathan Butler’s New Album ‘Free’

Jonathan Butler

Source: Promotional / Promotional

Jonathan Butler has spent a lifetime writing and recording music that uplifts and encourages others, but as he penned songs for his latest album, Free he had no idea God would use his own work to minister to him in a powerful and unexpected way.

Butler has sold more than 1.8 million albums worldwide including Gospel albums Brand New Day and Grace and Mercy and continues touring the globe maintaining a comprehensive concert schedule. In addition, he currently leads worship at the Dream Center in Los Angeles and at El Paso’s Destiny Family Christian Center. Butler’s new season spawned the album Free with 11 rousing tracks, including the single “Be Encouraged,” the title-track “Free,’ the joyful and celebratory tune “You Are The One,” the tender ballad “Where Would I Be,” and the worship anthem “I Am That I Am” to name a few. The album was produced by Luther “Mano” Hanes.

Now here is your chance to listen to the new album before  you can buy it!

Listen here!

