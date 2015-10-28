Your browser does not support iframes.

After a South Carolina in-school police officer was called in to discipline a “disrespectful” child, the situation escalated to the point where he physically assaulted the child in front of the whole class. Should he face charges? Click on the audio player to hear what this listener said about it in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

RELATED: Bishop Secular Weighs In On Controversial Video Of Officer Assaulting Student [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Officer Suspended After Handcuffing & Pulling Out Gun On Teens During Pool Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Hundreds Gather To Say Final Goodbyes To Football Player Slain By Police Officer [VIDEO]

Why That South Carolina Officer Was Not Justified In His Actions? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com