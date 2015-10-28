CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Why That South Carolina Officer Was Not Justified In His Actions? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

After a South Carolina in-school police officer was called in to discipline a “disrespectful” child, the situation escalated to the point where he physically assaulted the child in front of the whole class. Should he face charges? Click on the audio player to hear what this listener said about it in this edition of AV’s Say What!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hear more AV Say What topics here, and listen daily 5:50 a.m. CST/6:50 a.m. EST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show”!

RELATED: Bishop Secular Weighs In On Controversial Video Of Officer Assaulting Student [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Officer Suspended After Handcuffing & Pulling Out Gun On Teens During Pool Party [VIDEO]

RELATED: Hundreds Gather To Say Final Goodbyes To Football Player Slain By Police Officer [VIDEO]

    Why That South Carolina Officer Was Not Justified In His Actions? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

    #sayhername , brutality , police officer

    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
     9 hours ago
    07.29.19
    Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
     2 days ago
    07.27.19
    Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
     1 week ago
    07.23.19
    National Donut Day
    Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.19.19
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
    Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Toyota Camry
    Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
    It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
     2 weeks ago
    07.13.19
    ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
     3 weeks ago
    07.12.19
    Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
     3 weeks ago
    07.08.19
    Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
     4 weeks ago
    07.05.19
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close