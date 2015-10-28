CLOSE
National
Home

Professor Wiley Gives Unexpected Advice On Family Dispute [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Marcus D. Wiley receives a letter from a woman who is in an ongoing feud with her sister and is now tasked with sharing what was left to them in their father’s will in a civil manner. Listen to the audio player to hear the surprising advice Professor Wiley gives her in this edition of Ask Professor Wiley!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Get more of Professor Wiley’s hilarious commentary and advice here and tune into “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9 a.m. CST!

RELATED: Professor Wiley Gives Advice On Dealing With Micro Managers [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How To Deal With Divine Intervention At The Bank [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Should A Single Mom Date Son’s Professor To Get Him A Passing Grade? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

Professor Wiley Gives Unexpected Advice On Family Dispute [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

Ask Professor Wiley , family , sisters

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 9 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close