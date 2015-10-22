Dems Greenlight Black Lives Matter Presidential Town Hall, But Won’t Add Debates

The Black Lives Matter protest movement received a nod from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Wednesday to host a presidential town hall focused on issues of racial justice, but officials refused to add debates to the 2016 campaign schedule, reports The Washington Post.
Leaders of the #BlackLivesMatter network Campaign Zero, along with leading activist DeRay Mckesson, received letters from the DNC inviting them to coordinate and host a presidential town hall “similar to those currently being planned by some state-level Democratic parties and some liberal groups including MoveOn.org,” the report notes.
Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders have both been vocal about the importance of addressing racial injustice in the nation.
From The Washington Post:
“We believe that your organization would be an ideal host for a presidential candidate forum — where all of the Democratic candidates can showcase their ideas and policy positions that will expand opportunity for all, strengthen the middle class and address racism in America,” wrote Amy K. Dacey, chief executive officer of the DNC, in the letters which were obtained by The Post. “The DNC would be happy to help promote the event.”
She is not the only one. “Several of the candidates as well as other prominent Democrats and liberal activists are requesting the DNC to add more forums to its schedule,” notes the report.
