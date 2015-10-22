CLOSE
Jonathan Nelson: “I Believe This Is The Time For Miracles” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Singer Jonathan Nelson opens up to Yolanda Adams about speaking positivity and power into your life.

Plus, he talks about his new song and writing from the heart. Click on the audio player to hear the inspiring discussion with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” in this exclusive interview

RELATED: Jonathan Nelson Explains How Faith Helped Get His Body Right [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jason Nelson “I Am” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Jason Nelson: How Talking To Yolanda Adams Changed His Career [EXCLUSIVE]

