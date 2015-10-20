“Encourage Me Moment” Spiritual Benefits In Waking UP Early

Join me weekdays at 10:50am for an encouraging word with my “Encourage Me Moments.” Check out today’s Moment:

Mark 1:35 RIGHT BEFORE HE WENT TO GALILEE JESUS rose very early in the morning, while it was still dark AND WENT TO PLACE TO PRAY.

Psalm 119:148 TALKS OF Waking up before the watches of the night, to meditate on God’s promises.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”T7epvpbfXEyB” player=”76jswDU9JxRL”]

Check out some of our past Encourage Me Moments

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: