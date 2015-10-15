CLOSE
National
Bishop Secular Explains The Importance Of Choosing To Stay [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bishop Secular has some words for the youngins who are too impatient to stay when things get rough! Click on the audio player to hear what he said about the importance of choosing to stay on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

Bishop Secular Explains The Importance Of Choosing To Stay [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

