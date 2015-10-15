Bishop Secular has some words for the youngins who are too impatient to stay when things get rough! Click on the audio player to hear what he said about the importance of choosing to stay on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email Submit

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

RELATED: Bishop Secular Puts Summer Colds In Perspective [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bishop Secular Explains How Tours Can Lead To Band Break Ups [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Bishop Secular Explains Why “Soulmate” Is A Noun [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/bishop-secular/”; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com”;http://blackamericaweb.com//embed/playlist/336132View gallery

Bishop Secular Explains The Importance Of Choosing To Stay [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted October 15, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: