Deeply Personal Beautiful Prayers From Hollywood Plead With God For Lamar Odom To Be Healed

Lamar Odom is in need of prayer. Only the Divine Fixer can fix what is wrong with him. Everyone who knows him calls him the ‘gentle giant’. The gentle giant has been struggling for awhile. Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas-area on Tuesday and taken to a hospital. Authorities have not provided information on his condition.

Family and friends are praying for the man who by his own admission understands that he has much to get through. He once said thinking about his role and how life had treated him,’I’ve had to tell myself that I will get through this. And I will. I have to.’

Rob Kardashian who once saw him as a brother posted the deeply personal photo and words:

Magic Johnson reflected on Lamar’s good:

“Lamar did so much for so many people. People don’t realize he had such a big heart and has such a big heart. He blessed so many kids, people he didn’t even know. Rookies that came and played for the Lakers, [he] bought them suits, tailor-made suits. I mean, this is who he is. We’re hoping and praying that he can pull through and that he’ll be OK. If that happens, we all have to now rally around him and help him move forward in his life.” “We’re praying for him to pull through,I know this is a crucial time, so we’ve all just got to send up our prayers and hope that everything works out.”

Cedric The Entertainer expressed his plea:

Prayers in the air for#LamarOdom. Addiction is a real disease. This dude is a good brother,so Jesus Walk with him to strength and recovery. Amen !

LeBron James tried to hold his composure:

So many prayers sent up to you LO! I truly hope this isn’t the last stop for you because you still have so much to give, not even to others but to yourself more importantly. Never know what someone is going through unless you’re walking in their shoes. No judgement. Straight up homie!

Kris Humphries is lobbying the world:

Everyone please pray for @RealLamarOdom to make it through this. Great player, even better person!

Dwayne Wade dropped to his knees:

I can’t help but to be up right now… THINKING about my ex teammate/ friend LO.. On my knees praying…please God let him pull thru..

We pray that God extends his loving hands over Lamar

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted October 15, 2015

