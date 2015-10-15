In the latest allegation of fast food employees attacking customers with racist comments, two workers at a Wendy’s in Arvada, Colorado have been fired after reportedly leaving the N-word and other slurs in a kids’ meal, according to FOX31.

About a dozen people gathered in protest Tuesday to voice their frustration about the incident that occurred on Oct. 8, when Manige Osowski took her family to a Wendy’s outside of Denver, the report says.

Racist Note Found in Wendy's Kids Meal racism.trendolizer.com/2015/10/racist… http://t.co/kthepIqY5j— Trending Racism News (@racismolizer) October 15, 2015

She ordered a kids’ meal for her daughter, who opened the meal and discovered the alleged offensive note.

Via Fox31:

“I had to explain to my child what the ‘N’ word means and she’s never heard that term before,” Osowski said. It’s unclear why the employees wrote the note, but Wendy’s said it acted quickly and terminated their employment. “Our core values as a brand center around treating people with respect, and we have taken this situation very seriously. As soon as we learned what had occurred, we investigated and took swift action. The two employees who were involved are no longer employed by Wendy’s. We also have reached out and have formally apologized to the customer,” Wendy’s spokeswoman Candis Goins said. While Osowski appreciates the apology to her family, she is holding out for a formal apology to her children, noting the importance of addressing systemic racism in the nation.

SOURCE: FOX31 | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

SEE ALSO:

3 Injured, 1 Critically, In Shooting At Party Near HBCU Campus

Is Sanders Right About Americans Being Sick & Tired Of Hearing About Clinton Email Scandal? (Poll)

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Two Wendy’s Workers Fired After Leaving N-Word Note In Kids’ Meal was originally published on newsone.com

Lynette Holloway Posted October 15, 2015

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: