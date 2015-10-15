CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey: ‘You Must Have Faith In Every Moment’ [VIDEO]

Oprah

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Seven billion people, searching for connection, redemption, meaning. We all have wondered about what true faith is.  Oprah Winfrey is daring to challenge us over a seven-night event, “Belief,” a groundbreaking television event exploring humankind’s ongoing search to connect with something greater than ourselves.

Journeying to the far reaches of the world, and to places cameras have rarely been, “Belief” searches the origins of diverse faiths and the heart of what really matters. From the epic to the intimate, webbed throughout each hour are stories of people on spiritual journeys, taking them to sacred spaces.

Oprah explains why faith is necessary below:

This series will premiere on Sunday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

