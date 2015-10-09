CLOSE
National
Home

James Earl Jones & Cicely Tyson On Broadway Together For The First Time In 50 Years [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

The incredible James Earl Jones and Cicely Tyson, both Tony-award winning legends of TV, film and the stage, are returning to Broadway to play opposite each other in the Pulitzer winning play, “The Gin Game!” Click on the audio player to hear more information and find out how to get your tickets now!

Click on the audio player to hear Lexi share the awesome details on that and much more in this edition of Inside Inspiration!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more Inside Inspiration and listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 a.m. CST.

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey, James Earl Jones To Receive Honorary Oscars

RELATED: Tyler Perry Names Oprah & Cicely Tyson As Godmothers To His Son

RELATED: Famous Folks Who Served Our Country

    this_permalink = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com/category/the-show/inside-inspiration-with-lexi/&#8221;; this_site = “http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com&#8221;;http://theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com//embed/playlist/504220View gallery

    James Earl Jones & Cicely Tyson On Broadway Together For The First Time In 50 Years [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

    Broadway , Cicely Tyson , james earl jones , the gin game

    Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
    Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
    Lamplighter Awards 2017
    100 photos
    comments – add yours
    Videos
    Latest
    Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
     9 hours ago
    07.29.19
    Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
     2 days ago
    07.27.19
    Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
     1 week ago
    07.23.19
    National Donut Day
    Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.19.19
    BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
    Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Toyota Camry
    Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
     2 weeks ago
    07.15.19
    Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
    It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
     2 weeks ago
    07.13.19
    ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
     3 weeks ago
    07.12.19
    Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
     3 weeks ago
    07.08.19
    Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
     4 weeks ago
    07.05.19
    ×
    Don't show this to me again
    Not now
    Close