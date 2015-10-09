CLOSE
National
Bishop Secular Discusses What Makes A Marriage Counselor Good [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Bishop Secular defines what it means to be a “good” marriage counselor, and how you know your marriage needs one. Click on the audio player to hear what he said on The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!

Get more Bishop Secular here and make sure to listen to Secular live weekdays at 8:10 a.m. EST/7:10 a.m. CST on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show!”

Bishop Secular Discusses What Makes A Marriage Counselor Good [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

